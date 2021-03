Charlotte was tagged, sampled, and released off the coast of North Carolina in Onslow Bay.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's not every day we get to meet a shark named after the Queen City.

OCEARCH found and tagged a 338 pound, 8 foot long female white shark.

Charlotte was tagged, sampled, and released off the coast of North Carolina in Onslow Bay.

Her name was chosen for the wonderful people of North Carolina who have been incredibly kind and hospitable to researchers throughout their expedition.