KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Investigators say an impaired driver went into the ocean near Kill Devil Hills as the remnants of Dorian were passing through. According to the police department's post on Facebook, the call came into 911 around 2:30 p.m. Friday about a white pickup that had gone into the ocean.

"The passenger was able to get out, however the driver was still in the vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and were able to get the drier out of the pickup," the post said.

The area was under a curfew at the time. Police have arrested the driver, 41-year-old Troy Topash.

This comes after another driver abandoned their cousin's red jeep on the sand in Myrtle Beach. That jeep rose to internet fame after folks watched the waves swallow it up on live TV and through social media.

