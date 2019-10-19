WHITSETT, N.C. — An apartment complex and a car were hit by bullets believed to be from illegal deer hunters. The incident reportedly happened at Ethan Way Apartments in Whitsett, NC early Saturday morning.

Two apartment buildings and a car were damaged by gunfire, police say. They say the bullets came from the direction of nearby woods. Police say the shots appear to be random and the apartments and the car were not the intended targets.

Investigators believe the bullet holes in the apartments and car are the result of illegal deer hunting in the area. Burlington Police say the NC Department of Wildlife was contacted as well as the Guilford County Sheriff's Office to conduct a follow-up investigation.

No one was hurt during the shooting.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

