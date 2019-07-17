GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have released two photos of possible vehicles that could be tied to a deadly hit-and-run.

On Sunday, Billy Joe Pope, 60, was hit and killed while walking across the intersection of East Cone Boulevard and Sands Drive. It happened just after 10:30 p.m.

Earlier this week police released surveillance of a van as they wanted to speak to the driver and passengers who may have seen the deadly hit-and-run.

RELATED: Driver of Van May Have Seen Deadly Hit-and-Run in Greensboro: Police

Police say the people in this van may have witnessed a deadly hit-and-run.

Greensboro Police

Now police are looking for possibly a 1999-2002 model Chevrolet Silverado (unknown color) or a 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe (unknown color) that could be involved. These are not exact photos of the vehicle but examples released by police.

Police are looking for possibly a 1999-2002 model Chevrolet Silverado (unknown color) or a 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe (unknown color). These are examples of what the vehicles look like.

Greensboro Police

Investigators said the suspect vehicle could possibly have damage to the upper right headlight.

RELATED: 'You Destroyed a Whole Family' | Man Accused of Hitting, Killing Woman at Bus Stop Appears in Court

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword Badboyz and your tip to 274637.