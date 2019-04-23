GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a 56-year-old was shot with a paintball gun on Monday night in Gillespie Park Curb Market. That's off Martin Luther King Drive.

Officers found one victim, Rickie Wilson, in stable condition.

Police say the only available suspect information involves a grey color sedan.

The crime is classified as Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.