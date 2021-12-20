x
Local News

Whole Man Ministries giving away 300 food boxes with $25 gift cards

Before the food giveaway, the non-profit organization will offer vaccines/booster shots for anyone eligible.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nonprofit organization Whole Man Ministries is making sure families in need have food on the table this Christmas. 

The group is giving away 300 food boxes with a $25 gift certificate on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last. It is first-come, first-served. The location is 3916 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. 

Before the food giveaway, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whole Man Ministries will offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for anyone eligible and wanting them. The first 50 people vaccinated will receive a $25 gift card. 

Then on Wednesday, Whole Man Ministries will host an American Red Cross blood drive. Those who register and donate blood can receive a $25 gift card. The blood drive is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the non-profit's location on Old Lexington Road. You can register online by clicking here. 

Here's a recap of all the details of each event: 

Tuesday, December 21

Vaccinations/booster shots

  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • $25 gift card for first 50 people vaccinated 
  • 3916 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 

Food box giveaway

  • 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • 300 food boxes with $25 gift cards to first who come
  • Same day, same location

Wednesday, December 22

Blood drive

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
  • Donate blood and get a $25 gift card
  • Register online
  • Same location

