Whole Man Ministries giving away 300 food boxes with $25 gift cards

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nonprofit organization Whole Man Ministries is making sure families in need have food on the table this Christmas.

The group is giving away 300 food boxes with a $25 gift certificate on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last. It is first-come, first-served. The location is 3916 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

Before the food giveaway, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whole Man Ministries will offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for anyone eligible and wanting them. The first 50 people vaccinated will receive a $25 gift card.

Then on Wednesday, Whole Man Ministries will host an American Red Cross blood drive. Those who register and donate blood can receive a $25 gift card. The blood drive is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the non-profit's location on Old Lexington Road. You can register online by clicking here.

Here's a recap of all the details of each event:

Tuesday, December 21

Vaccinations/booster shots

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$25 gift card for first 50 people vaccinated

3916 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

Food box giveaway

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

300 food boxes with $25 gift cards to first who come

Same day, same location

Wednesday, December 22

Blood drive