Whole Man Ministries giving away 300 food boxes with $25 gift cards

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nonprofit organization Whole Man Ministries is making sure families in need have food on the table this Christmas.
The group is giving away 300 food boxes with a $25 gift certificate on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last. It is first-come, first-served. The location is 3916 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
Before the food giveaway, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whole Man Ministries will offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for anyone eligible and wanting them. The first 50 people vaccinated will receive a $25 gift card.
Then on Wednesday, Whole Man Ministries will host an American Red Cross blood drive. Those who register and donate blood can receive a $25 gift card. The blood drive is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the non-profit's location on Old Lexington Road. You can register online by clicking here.
Here's a recap of all the details of each event:
Tuesday, December 21
Vaccinations/booster shots
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- $25 gift card for first 50 people vaccinated
- 3916 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Food box giveaway
- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 300 food boxes with $25 gift cards to first who come
- Same day, same location
Wednesday, December 22
Blood drive
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Donate blood and get a $25 gift card
- Register online
- Same location