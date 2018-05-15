WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- The Forsyth County Health Department confirms they are investigating several identified cases of pertussis (whooping cough).

Sarah Isom, Director of Emergency Response and Communications, says the health department's community and communicable disease team and school nurses are working with Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools on the cases.

They are also working with school clinicians and parents to ensure appropriate surveillance, testing, and vaccinations to stop further spread of the disease.

A spokesperson for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools says some cases were reported at Mt. Tabor High School and the Career Center.

Special populations that are at an increased risk of pertussis are pregnant mothers and infants. The best way to avoid pertussis is to vaccinate, and anyone with suspected pertussis symptoms should see their doctor.

What is Pertussis, also known as whooping cough?

According to Center for Disease Control (CDC), Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease. It is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis.

Pertussis is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe. After cough fits, someone with pertussis often needs to take deep breaths, which result in a “whooping” sound. Pertussis can affect people of all ages, but can be very serious, even deadly, for babies less than a year old.

