CARTHAGE, N.C. — Five students within Moore County Schools are confirmed to have pertussis, county officials said Monday.

All five cases of pertussis, otherwise known as whooping cough, involved students at West End Elementary School, Southern Pines Primary School, and Pinecrest High School.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described whooping cough as a highly contagious respiratory disease.

RELATED: How Unvaccinated Kids Impact Your Health, Database to Find Out How Many Kids Aren't Vaccinated at Local Schools

Those infected suffered from uncontrollable and sometimes violent coughing fits.

RELATED: Anti-Vaxxers A 'Threat' To Global Health: Report

RELATED: NC School Has State's Highest Rate of Kindergartners Exempt From Vaccination

“We appreciate the partnership with Moore County Schools. We encourage folks to contact us or their healthcare provider if they become ill and get their immunizations up-todate,” said Robert Wittmann, health director.

The best way to protect against pertussis is by getting vaccinated.

You can search vaccination data for your child's school. This is the most recent information reported by school districts to the state for the kindergarten class of 2017-2018.