Here's why more women are putting off having kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More and more women are holding off on having a baby and there's one big reason why.

The number of women having kids in their 20s has been falling over the last decade. Women in their 30s and 40s had been having more kids, but that's also been changing.

A new study from the CDC and the U.S. Census Bureau showed lower birth rates in cities with stronger job growth. The correlation?

More working women are putting off having kids. It's tough to balance the pressure of parenting and professional life.

Another big factor? Money.

The cost of raising a child is still climbing. American parents today spend more money and time on their kids than parents in previous generations.

