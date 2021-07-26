Why aren't there COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12?

Both Pfizer and Moderna are running clinical vaccine trials in young children. And doctors say it's important to remember that kids are not just little adults.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we get closer to the start of the school year, many parents are wondering why there aren't COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12 yet.

Let's connect the dots.

Right now both Pfizer and Moderna are running clinical vaccine trials in young children. And doctors say it's important to remember that kids are not just little adults.

The right dosage may vary greatly by age group and finding the exact amount for each of them could take some time.



Pfizer's vaccine study focuses on three age groups:

Six months to Two

Two to five

And five to eleven.

The company says its data for the five to 11 age group should be ready by September.

Moderna is focusing on the same age groups but has not revealed a timeline yet.

So once kids are eligible for the vaccine, will there be enough to go around?

Bloomberg is reporting that Pfizer will supply the US with another 200 million doses to ensure kids will have access.

65 million of those will already be tailored for pediatric shots so they could be available once the FDA gives the all-clear.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.