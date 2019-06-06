BURLINGTON, N.C. — It’s a staple in the City of Burlington. That’s the Dentzel Carousel. It’s surrounded by childhood memories and family time and it has been closed for months. So what's happening with the carousel?

Right now there’s a lot less of the carousel left in Burlington City Park. That’s because crews are removing the carousel to have it restored in Ohio. Workers strapped down, padded, and secured the ride’s animals. The Carousel animals will soon be hand-painted as they are restored back to life.

The Carousel is more than a century old. The last time it was restored was in the 1980s. Now it’s in need of both artistic and mechanical restoration.

Carousels & Carvings, Inc of Marion, Ohio will hand carve and repaint the animals. They’ll also repair and fabricate the new mechanisms, add an ADA accessible chariot and ramp, among other upgrades. The new restorations should mean the Carousel will last for generations to come.

The Carousel is a 3-Row Dentzel Menagerie Carousel built around 1906-1910 at the Dentzel Carousel Company on Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was at Locust Point Amusement Park in Oak Harbor, Ohio. The City of Burlington later purchased the Carousel in 1948.

There are 46 hand-carved wooden animals including 26 horses, 4 each of cats, ostriches, rabbits, and pigs; 1 each of a deer, giraffe, lion and tiger, and 2 chariots.