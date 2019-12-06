GREENSBORO, N.C. — While walking his dog this evening, Phillip Howard noticed something unusual about the creek behind his home in the Guilford Hills neighborhood.

It was completely purple.

He called WFMY News 2 to find out more and sent us some photos of the purple stream.

We then sent Howard's photos over to City of Greensboro officials.

Here's what we found out:

Jake Keys, Communications Manager for the City of Greensboro, said the purple creek was the result of an illegal dumping of chemicals from a car wash on Markland and Battleground Avenue.

The creek in the Guilford Hills neighborhood is completely purple tonight.

Phillip Howard

Stormwater staff, Guilford County Environmental Health, NC Department of Environmental Quality, and the Greensboro Fire Department responded to the area.

Keys said after the chemical was evaluated, several options for cleanup were considered, but it was determined that the least harmful solution is to allow the chemical to naturally dilute and dissipate.

The City says the car wash will likely receive a notice of violation.