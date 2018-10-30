Road blocks can be such a nuisance for drivers, especially when they're there day after day after day.

That's the case for Hamlet Rd. in Rockingham County just outside of Reidsville. The roadway washed out during heavy rains from Hurricane Michael earlier in October. It's still closed.

"It’s humongous," says WFMY News 2 Weather Spotter Chris Burleson. "You go to stand beside of it and it’s like something just sucked this pavement right out of the road. It’s awful."

For the most part, DOT says the roads in the Piedmont Triad that were washed out during hurricane season have been repaired to at least fixed to the point where they are drivable. Typically they work on roads that are more populated first or are nearby hospitals or schools. That's why the road in Rockingham County has been a slower fix.

When it comes to fixing washed out roads, fix times can differ depending on location and damage. DOT crews have to wait until the bad weather clears out before they can assess the damage. Once they see the damage, they have to figure out the best way to fix the road. That could mean filling it in with dirt; that could mean bringing in new piping; that could even mean building a bridge.

If the permanent fix will take longer, DOT will try and put a temporary fix in so residents and drivers can still travel on the road. Sometimes they'll keep the road closed with a detour if that's the safest option.

DOT says ideally they try to get all road repairs and paving done before Thanksgiving time. Crews can't pave roads when it's colder than 40 degrees outside.

