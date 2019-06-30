CAPE HATTERAS, N.C.-- No matter wherre you live in America we love our lighthouses. There's just something about the look and structure that makes you pay attention. That being said, have you ever thought what lighthouses look they way they do and why it matters?

Sunday, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted about the design paint pattern of lighthouses. The post stated that a good design can save lives. The unique paint patterns on lighthouses across America are called "daymarks."

Daymarks are designed to help passing ships know where they are along the coastlines, especially since a lighthouse is still an active navigational beacon. Along the NC coast, mariners navigate by Cape Hatteras' black and white spirals and visitors continue to admire their artistic appeal.

There are seven (7) lighthouses along the Outer Banks in NC, according to the Visit NC website. They are:

Cape Lookout Lighthouse on the Crystal Coast.

Currituck Beach Light Station on the northern Outer Banks.

Bodie Island Lighthouse on Bodie Island in Nags Head.

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is located in Buxton. It is commonly called America's Lighthouse because it's the tallest and most recognized in the nation.

Ocracoke Lighthouse, located in Ocracoke, it's one of the five oldest active lighthouses in America.You have to take a ferry to get to the lighthouse.

Oak Island Lighthouse which has one of the world's most powerful lights. It can be seen for 24 miles, according to Visit NC.

Old Baldy Lighthouse is the southernmost lighthouse in the state. It's only accessbile by ferry (water) or air.

All offer seasonal climbing opportunties for visitors. You should check the lighthouse's website ahead of your visit.

PHOTOS | Bodie Island Lighthouse on NC Outer Banks NC's Bodie Island Lighthouse (Photo: Brian Hall, WFMY News 2) NC's Bodie Island Lighthouse (Photo: Brian Hall, WFMY News 2) NC's Bodie Island Lighthouse (Photo: Brian Hall, WFMY News 2)