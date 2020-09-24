Triad leaders discuss options to close the healthcare gap

According to the NC Rural Center, nearly 54,000 people lost healthcare coverage in July alone.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A virtual forum was held Thursday to discuss options to close North Carolina's growing healthcare gap.

According to the NC Rural Center, nearly 54,000 people lost coverage in July alone. Some lost coverage because they lost their jobs, others just weren't able to afford it anymore.

Jason Gray, a Senior Fellow for Research and Policy with NC Rural Center said that loss can have devastating effects on the community.

"We've had seven or eight hospitals in North Carolina close that were all rural," Gray said.

North Carolina was already dealing with a coverage gap before the coronavirus pandemic. People in the gap earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to get help in the private insurance market.

"If COVID has taught us anything, it's not that COVID has created any disparities, it's really revealed the racial disparities the social-economic disparities, the difference between rural and urban," Dr. Yun L. Boylston, with Burlington/Mebane Pediatrics said.

So what's the impact?

Panel members shared lack of insurance puts a strain on the healthcare system, possibly leading to longer wait times at the doctors or kids not getting the vaccinations they need.

In Greensboro, other departments are getting burdened too. Mayor Nancy Vaughn shared in the last week about 20% of calls to police were mental health or addiction calls.

"And we get those calls because those are people without healthcare. And they have no one else to call. So they call the police and you know that is a shame because those are people that have nowhere else to turn," Mayor Vaughn said.