Why your legacy is important

With the death of Justice Ginsburg, many are talking about her legacy on women's rights. Blanca Cobb explains the reasons your legacy important.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently died at age 87 due to complications of pancreatic cancer. Many tributes to the late Justice Ginsburg recognize her legacy of championing women's rights and gender equality.

When you're on this Earth, you're making an impact on others. Whether you're choosing to be a good person, living a good life or you're living a questionable life, you're leaving your mark on this world and those whose lives you've touched. It's that simple. A great question to yourself is what kind of mark do you want to leave after you're gone.

Your legacy (your contribution) to this world is noted by your actions. What you choose to do. Your legacy is the kind of life you led and the kind of person you were. This means that you'll have a impact on many different people such as a parent, sibling, co-worker, children, friends. You will be remembered for something, but the question is what. Is it your kindness, your activism, your selflessness? Or, is it your selfishness, meanness, or quitting on life.

Many people think that you have to do something extraordinary to leave a lasting legacy such as developing a life changing technology. This isn't true. What you do can be extraordinary for just one person. Maybe you volunteer. Maybe you champion societal causes in your community. Maybe you live your life with integrity. Maybe you continue even with many obstacles in your way.