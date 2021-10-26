WICKED brings in an economic impact of $11 million to the Triad

It is the highest-grossing Broadway show ever in the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Steven Tanger Center for the performing arts certainly set a high bar when it kicked off "Wicked".

Large crowds over three weeks brought 11 million dollars to our local economy.

"t was great acting, and I think the traveling show was as good as the one I saw on Broadway," said Susan Long, a Greensboro resident.

The show broke the Triad box office record for guests at a Broadway Show with 66,000.

Michelle Haith lives in the area and has seen Broadway Shows in New York and London. She says it was refreshing to see "Wicked" in her backyard.

"Not that I don't like to travel that much, I do, but it's also nice that we're bringing the arts here in our city. It's going to put Greensboro even more on the map," said Haith.

Tanger officials say the show's economic impact of over 11 million dollars is generated by tourism, dollars spent at hotels, local restaurants, parking and more.

For many, the outcome brings excitement for the Tanger Center's future shows.

"My sister got tickets for "Lion King" cause she's never seen that, I have, but she got that for my birthday present which I appreciate. And, I just got "Dear Evan Hansen" which I heard was an amazing show," said Long.

"Beautiful" is the next Broadway Show to be featured at the Tanger Center.