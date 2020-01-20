WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Investigators are searching for the driver who hit a bicyclist and never stopped.

Gumtree Fire Officials say they were called to a hit-and-run on Sunday around 5:17 p.m. on Gumtree Road. Officials said the victim's helmet was completely cracked and he was very close to being home when the accident happened.

Family members identified the bicyclist as Josh Ramsey. Ramsey's parents tell WFMY News 2 their son was released from the hospital but has a long road to recovery. They say Ramsey has a crushed vertebra and a broken neck and will spend the next six weeks in a back brace and a neck brace.

A neighbor captured doorbell video of the truck that hit Ramsey. It appears to be an older model red truck with a gray or white stripe.

If you have seen this truck, call police.

