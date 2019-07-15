WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — A woman says her husband died trying to save their children Sunday from rough waters off Wrightsville Beach, WWAY reports.

New Hanover County Dispatch said a call came in for a drowning a little after 4 p.m. Witnesses told WWAY first responders pulled the man from the water and tried to revive him.

35-year-old Johnny Vann died according to his wife Dawn. She says rescue crews performed CPR on him for 45 minutes. New Hanover County officials said it's unclear if he drowned or had a medical event.

Beach-goers told WWAY Vann tried to save his kids from being pushed out to deep water. Mrs. Vann said her husband was able to rescue four of their seven children from the water. She said her other children were rescued by bystanders and lifeguards.

The family was visiting from Durham after recently moving to North Carolina from Michigan.

