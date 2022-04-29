Fire closing part of Blue Ridge Parkway near Pisgah Inn grows to 220 acres, 25% contained

Officials said firefighters have focused on securing the area near the Blue Ridge Parkway in order to reopen the road.

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. — A fire near the Pisgah Inn has grown to 220 acres and is 25% contained.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Barnett Branch Fire is burning in rough terrain on the Pisgah Ranger District off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Officials said firefighters have focused on securing the area near the Blue Ridge Parkway in order to reopen the road. The parkway remains closed from Highway 276 to the Pisgah Inn due to the fire. The Pisgah Inn is open and accessible from Asheville, according to fire officials.

Fryingpan Tower and the road to it, is closed, but may reopen when the Parkway reopens.

Officials said the fire was actively backing down towards Yellow Gap Road which is currently closed and said Barnett Branch Trail #618 above Yellow Gap Road, Buck Springs Trail #104, and Mountains to Sea Trail from Highway 276 north to the Pisgah Inn are all closed.

These roads and trails are expected to stay closed through the weekend due to anticipated fire activity and resulting hazards.

