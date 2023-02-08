Pesky wildlife and AC malfunctions may not be covered by homeowners' insurance

Navigating coverage can be difficult, so Christopher Cook with Alliance Insurance offers some advice.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Owning a home is a significant milestone, but it also comes with its fair share of responsibilities. In North Carolina, like any other state, homeowners insurance is essential to safeguard against unexpected events such as natural disasters, accidents, or theft. Christopher Cook with Alliance Insurance Services stopped by WFMY News 2 to address some common coverage questions.

What Does Homeowners Insurance Cover in North Carolina?

Homeowners insurance typically covers the following aspects:

a. Dwelling Coverage: Protects your home's structure from damage caused by covered perils like fire, windstorms, lightning, and vandalism.

b. Personal Property Coverage: Covers your personal belongings (furniture, electronics, clothing) in case of theft, damage, or destruction due to covered events.

c. Liability Coverage: Helps with legal expenses and settlements if someone is injured on your property and you are found liable.

d. Additional Living Expenses: If your home becomes temporarily uninhabitable due to a covered event, this coverage helps with living expenses like hotel bills and meals.

Floods

Homeowners' insurance typically does not cover flood damage in North Carolina. Most coastal areas and low-lying regions are vulnerable to flooding, so it's crucial to purchase separate flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or private insurers. This additional coverage can help protect your home and belongings in the event of a flood.

Wildlife Damage

In some cases, homeowners insurance may provide coverage for property damage caused by wildlife like black bears. But keep in mind, coverage can vary based on the insurance policy and the specific situation.

Air Conditioning Malfunctions



Home insurance doesn't usually cover normal HVAC issues caused by normal wear and tear. There are some situations in which a policy may cover air conditioning damages, but it would require specific situations like a tree falling on it or if it is damaged by hail.