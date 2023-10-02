Wilkes County Schools dismiss early Monday due to threat

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Wilkes County Schools dismissed early Monday due to a threat directed toward multiple schools, the district said in a Facebook post.
Elementary schools dismissed at 11 a.m. while middle and high schools dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
Wilkes County Schools said the threat was received mid-morning and was directed at multiple schools. The nature of the threat is not known.
We're working to learn more.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.