Wilkes County Schools dismiss early Monday due to threat

The district said it got a threat mid-morning directed toward multiple schools.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Wilkes County Schools dismissed early Monday due to a threat directed toward multiple schools, the district said in a Facebook post.

Elementary schools dismissed at 11 a.m. while middle and high schools dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Wilkes County Schools said the threat was received mid-morning and was directed at multiple schools. The nature of the threat is not known.

We're working to learn more.

Due to a threat received mid morning directed toward multiple schools, Wilkes County elementary schools will dismiss at... Posted by Wilkes County Schools on Monday, October 2, 2023

