x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wilkes County Schools dismiss early Monday due to threat

The district said it got a threat mid-morning directed toward multiple schools.

More Videos

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Wilkes County Schools dismissed early Monday due to a threat directed toward multiple schools, the district said in a Facebook post.

Elementary schools dismissed at 11 a.m. while middle and high schools dismissed at 11:30 a.m. 

Wilkes County Schools said the threat was received mid-morning and was directed at multiple schools. The nature of the threat is not known. 

We're working to learn more. 

Due to a threat received mid morning directed toward multiple schools, Wilkes County elementary schools will dismiss at...

Posted by Wilkes County Schools on Monday, October 2, 2023

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out