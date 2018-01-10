WILKES COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Wilkes County Monday morning has been found.

Abigail Cecile was reportedly last seen at the travel plaza at near US 421 and Highway 16 getting into a red car, believed to be a Volkswagen Gulf, with two men who have outstanding felony warrants.

Cecile had been missing since around 1 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says Cecile's disappearance didn't meet the state criteria for an AMBER Alert.

No other information about the case has been released.

Ther sheriff's office didn't release any details about the men Abigail was possibly with when the report of her missing was filed. The men have been identified as:

Steven Anthony Steelman, 26

Jerry Dearl Carpenter, 45

Steven Anthony Steelman and Jerry Dearl Carpenter are persons of interest in the disappearance of Abigail Cecile.

