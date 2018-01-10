WILKES COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - The two men involved in the case of a previously missing Wilkes County girl have been charged with kidnapping.

Wednesday, Jerry Dearl Carpenter and Steven Anthony Steelman were charged with one count of First Degree Kidnapping by the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office. Carpenter, Steelman and 13-year-old Abigail Cecile were found at a home in the Vashti community in Alexander County around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Cecile didn't know the men and didn't have any previous communication with them according to investigators.

Cecile was reported missing from Wilkes County Monday around 1 a.m. She was seen at the travel plaza at near US 421 and Highway 16 getting into a red car, believed to be a Volkswagen Gulf, with the men. Both Carpenter and Steelman had outstanding felony warrants according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says Cecile's disappearance didn't meet the state criteria for an AMBER Alert.

The sheriff's office didn't release any details about the men Cecile was with when the report was filed. An image of Carpenter, 46, and Steelman, 26, was produced from surveillance video.

Steven Anthony Steelman and Jerry Dearl Carpenter are persons of interest in the disappearance of Abigail Cecile.

