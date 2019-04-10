WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In April, the City of Winston-Salem announced it was considering a name change for the fair and 'Dixie' would longer be part of it.

MORE: Dixie Classic Fair Name is Changing: Here's the Process

The name change proposal came as several concerned citizens attended an April City Council meeting to voice their concerns, saying the word 'Dixie' has racist roots.

Fast-forward to September, and the Winston-Salem committee in charge of the new name narrowed it down to one: the "Twin City Classic Fair".

Now, as the Dixie Classic Fair opens its gates to folks from near and far one last time under that name, we want to know whether the name change will affect attendance next year.

RELATED: Dixie Classic Fair New Name, Winston-Salem Submits Its Recommendation

MORE: 'Take Dixie Out Of The ‘Dixie Classic Fair.’ Group Urges Winston-Salem City Leaders To Change Fair's Name