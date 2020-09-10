Verify: Will there be an overflow classroom where students virtually learn if a teacher's class size is too big?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A teacher reached out to WFMY News 2 and said some students won't be seeing much of their teacher when they're physically back in the building for in-person learning starting October 20 for younger students.
What does that mean?
Since you can only have so many students in a classroom at a time due to social distancing, the source claimed some students would have to go to a different room, sit on a computer and virtually learn.
There are true and false elements to this claim.
A Guilford County Schools spokesperson said yes, in some cases there will be a 'secondary classroom.'
For example, if a teacher has 15 students and the room can only safely seat 10 – 5 will go to the secondary room.
Students will have their own computer and be able to watch their teacher's instruction live. A teacher's assistant will be there to watch over them.
Students will switch off. They would not be in the secondary classroom every day: all will get face-to-face time with their teacher.