Verify: Will there be an overflow classroom where students virtually learn if a teacher's class size is too big?

For example, if a teacher has 15 students and the room can only safely seat 10, 5 will go to a 'secondary room.' Students will watch live instruction from a device.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A teacher reached out to WFMY News 2 and said some students won't be seeing much of their teacher when they're physically back in the building for in-person learning starting October 20 for younger students.

What does that mean?

Since you can only have so many students in a classroom at a time due to social distancing, the source claimed some students would have to go to a different room, sit on a computer and virtually learn.

There are true and false elements to this claim.

A Guilford County Schools spokesperson said yes, in some cases there will be a 'secondary classroom.'

For example, if a teacher has 15 students and the room can only safely seat 10 – 5 will go to the secondary room.

Students will have their own computer and be able to watch their teacher's instruction live. A teacher's assistant will be there to watch over them.