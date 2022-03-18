Will the International Civil Rights Center & Museum expand? Here’s what we know

The money would go to buy the property next door to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The International Civil Rights Center and Museum expansion isn't official just yet.

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum in downtown Greensboro said it wants to expand its operation. The plan is to buy the property next door on Elm Street. They also want to obtain a World Heritage inscription.

The museum already secured $500,000 from the Z. Smith Reynolds foundation. A $2 million grant was on the agenda during the Guilford County Commission's recent retreat.

On Friday, the commission brought up the subject of approving the grant to help pay for the ICRCM expansion. Ultimately, they only made a verbal agreement. A more official decision won't come for a few more weeks.

The county attorney said they would need between 30 and 60 days to direct staff to iron out the finer details of the contract. Commissioners voted unanimously to support the expansion and commit to approving the grant.

Friday's decision was more of a technicality. The ICRCM needed a commitment by the end of the month and commissioners granted that, but the money won't officially go to the museum until the official contract is outlined and the county takes another vote.

It's not clear yet how the International Civil Rights Center and Museum plans to use the property next door. The county commission agenda only said that they would likely expand exhibits.

ICRCM CEO John Swaine discussed the other element of the expansion, acquiring a World Heritage inscription.

"It puts us in that ranking that somethings special happened right here in this place, and people care about that," Swaine said, "I still get goosebumps after walking into this space now in my 13th year. It's a lot. It's been a lot."

UNESCO is the group in charge of making the distinction. Several historic and popular sites have the World Heritage label. They include the Statue of Liberty, Monticello and Independence Hall.