BURLINGTON, N.C. — A lockdown has been lifted at Williams High School in Burlington. The Alamance-Burlington School system said students are being let out in small groups after dismissal was delayed.

School leaders said the lockdown was issued earlier as Burlington Police searched the campus for a possible weapon after a tip about an off-campus altercation Wednesday night in the community. The school district notified parents of the situation and the lockdown.

School leaders are not saying if they found a gun on campus at this time.

