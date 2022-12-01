Williams High School on lockdown as police investigate 'incident'

Alamance Burlington School System said students are safe and police are sweeping the high school.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Williams High School in Burlington is on lockdown Thursday morning as police investigate an "incident."

Burlington Police Department posted on its Facebook page that officers are "responding to an incident at Williams High School. The school is currently on lockdown."

Alamance Burlington School System said all students are safe and the building is secure. Here's ABSS' full statement to WFMY News 2:

"Williams High School has been placed on lockdown by the Burlington Police Department after they received a report of an incident on campus. The Burlington Police are sweeping the building and ABSS is cooperating. At this time, all students are safe and the building is secure."

ABSS tweeted an update at 10:39 a.m. saying police are sweeping the building after getting a report of an incident on campus.

ABSS Alert Update: Williams High School has been placed on lockdown by the Burlington Police after they received a report of an incident on campus. Police are sweeping the building and ABSS is cooperating. All students are safe and the building is secure. — Alamance-Burlington School System (@ABSSPublic) December 1, 2022

Before that update, ABSS tweeted that the high school was on lockdown because of an incident in the neighborhood, adding that police were taking precautions to make sure nothing moved to the campus.

ABSS Alert: Burlington Police have placed Williams High on lockdown because of an incident in the neighborhood. Our students and staff are safe, but the police department is taking precautions to ensure nothing moves to the campus. — Alamance-Burlington School System (@ABSSPublic) December 1, 2022

We have a crew on the way to the school to find out more. Stay with us.