Local News

Willow Road closed due to crash, city officials say

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Willow Road is closed in both directions due to a crash, Greensboro city officials say.

The road is closed between Randall Street and Bothwell Street.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

