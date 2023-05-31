Don't miss out on $1,529 for college! The NC 529 giveaway ends at midnight

The College Foundation of North Carolina is giving away money, really!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is it! You have until midnight May 31, 2023, to win $1,529 dollars toward money for college. It's the College Foundation of North Carolina's Future So Bright 5-29 giveaway.

This giveaway is open to anyone who has a current NC 529 savings plan and anyone who creates a new savings plan. You can do that right now.

WHAT IS A 529 SAVINGS PLAN?

It's a tax-advantaged savings plan you can use for college expenses and k-12 tuition. By tax-advantaged, it means when you take the money out to pay for school, you won't pay taxes on it as income.

A 529 can be started for your child, your grandchild, yourself, or any other future student.

Again, you have a midnight deadline to register your current account or create a new account and register for the giveaway.

DON'T MISS THIS, BECAUSE YOU COULD GET EXTRA ENTRIES!

You can get extra entries if you activate your gifting link.

Simply email or text your unique link to friends and family and invite them to contribute. Friends and family can contribute, using the link provided, via: Credit Card

Debit Card

Google Pay

Apple Pay

Bank or Credit Union Transfers

If you made any contribution in the month of May--including today, you qualify for extra entries.

Added entries can happen if you set up a new account today and make any kind of contribution. All of it counts, all you have to do is make sure you register for the giveaway.