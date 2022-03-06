The price of wine is expected to rise. Here's why

Experts say glass bottle prices have risen by about 20% in recent months. This means wine sellers are paying more for those bottles.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alcohol companies have been dealing with a glass bottle shortage since last year. And that means the price of wine is expected to rise.

Experts tell us those prices will likely be passed down to customers. This is especially true for smaller wineries.

For larger companies, the price increase may be less noticeable. And we might not see relief until next year.

Winemakers are pointing to supply chain issues, as well as labor shortages. But there are some ways to save on your favorite bottle of Pino.

Wine experts say you can invest in a wine pump or preserver. Those will help keep bottles fresher for longer.

