Winston-Salem State University sees first COVID-19 cluster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University announced a COVID-19 cluster on its campus.
School officials said this the school’s first confirmed cluster of the school year. There are six cases altogether and all of them are living on campus.
The university said all students have received the appropriate testing and medical care. Through contact tracing, anyone affected has been notified and will quarantine.
The school stressed that none of the students who tested positive participated in the “March to The Polls” event Tuesday and there is no immediate threat to anyone who was there.
The university is encouraging students to follow community standards, including wearing a face mask, keeping socially distanced and getting a flu shot.