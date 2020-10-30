Winston-Salem State University sees first COVID-19 cluster

The school said all six students and those in close contact with them have been quarantined and they are receiving the proper medical care.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University announced a COVID-19 cluster on its campus.

School officials said this the school’s first confirmed cluster of the school year. There are six cases altogether and all of them are living on campus.

The university said all students have received the appropriate testing and medical care. Through contact tracing, anyone affected has been notified and will quarantine.

The school stressed that none of the students who tested positive participated in the “March to The Polls” event Tuesday and there is no immediate threat to anyone who was there.