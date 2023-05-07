Winston Cup Museum set to reopen soon

The Winston Cup Museum confirmed reports that it will end its temporary closure on September 1.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Video above is from a previous story on the Winston Cup Museum closing.

A NASCAR museum in Winston-Salem is reopening soon.

The Winston Cup Museum confirmed reports that it will end its temporary closure on September 1.

ITG Brands claims it owns all the copyrights to Winston Cup images.

The lawsuit claims the museum filed for trademark rights and wants to profit off the logo.

Both sides now have until mid-September to complete mediation in court.

