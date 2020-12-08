Winston-Salem police search for missing 13-year-old boy

Savion Martell Edwards was last seen Tuesday night. Because he has a cognitive disorder, a Silver Alert was issued by police.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police issued a Silver Alert as officers search for a missing 13-year-old.

Savion Martell Edwards was last seen on Tuesday night in the 4600 block of Old Belews Creek Road.

He has brown eyes and short black hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, and light blue jeans.

Police say Edwards could be riding a red bicycle or be walking on foot.

Savion was diagnosed with a cognitive disorder, one of the reasons a Silver Alert can be issued.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Savion Edwards is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.