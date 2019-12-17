WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say a 15-year-old has become the 28th person murdered in the city in 2019.

Officers responded to a 'fight in progress' call on Monday around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived at Wright and Main Streets, 15-year-old Olajuwon Nasir Tillman was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound according to police.

Nasir was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released and at this time detectives are still interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

Police say the teen was a student at Parkland High School and counselors will be on hand for students as needed.

Again this is the 28th homicide reported in Winston-Salem in 2019. In 2018, investigators worked 25 homicide cases.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.