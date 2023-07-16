Have you seen Jahnill Pond? | 16-year-old missing from Winston-Salem

Jahnill Pond was last seen leaving his residence at 4 p.m. on July 16.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Have you seen Jahnill Pond?

Pond, 16, was last seen leaving his residence at 4066 Meredith Woods Ln in Winston-Salem at 4 p.m. on July 16, Winston-Salem police said.

Pond was last seen wearing a green puffer jacket vest, a long-sleeved green shirt with "Be Kind" written in white letters on the front, black pants with a gray stripe on the side, and black shoes, according to police. Pond wears his hair in long dreads. He is described as being approximately 5'8" and 114 lbs, according to police.

Pond also has the nickname of "Pondie". Police said Pond is autistic. Police said Pond will respond to his name if called out.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Detective Division (336) 773-7708, Police Non-Emergency (336) 773-7700, or 911 Crimestoppers (336) 727-2800.

