'God has a lot of angels around us,' WInston-Salem mother relieved after missing 7-year-old son found safe

Kelvin Sauvenell is a special needs 7-year-old who wandered off from Hall Woodward Elementary School last Tuesday. His disappearance prompted an urgent search.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Yenicer Cifuentes got the call every parents pray they never do Tuesday. Her son, Kelvin Sauvenell, wandered off from his school and was missing.

Sauvenell is 7 years old and has special needs. He disappeared while playing with other students. Heath Evans found him in a nearby creek two hours later.

"God has a lot of angels around us, taking care of us" Cifuentes said. "I'm thankful to God that [Evans] was there."

Evans said he has three children. He couldn't imagine the panic that Cifuentes was experiencing while her son remained missing.

Cifuentes and Evans walked the wooded area where he found Sauvenell. They went all the way up the creek where Evans found Cifuentes' son drenched in the water.

"Out of the corner of my eye, the boy was just sitting there, playing in the water," Evans said.

Cifuentes said the school told us they tried to locate him quickly before getting police involved.

"I can't imagine what was going through his mind at that time," Cifuentes said.

Immediately after finding Sauvenell, he yelled with excitement and urgency to let officers know where they were. He said seeing Cifuentes and her son reunited was something he'll always remember.

"[Sauvenell] ran up to her, wrapped his arms around her and gave her a big kiss on cheek," Evans said.

The scary incident prompted changes from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. The school district determined that fencing would help secure that playground. The school board will decide whether to fund that project.

The district also said they will look into all safety and supervision policies, and staff will be retrained.