Winston-Salem accepting nominations for the Walk of Fame

The "Arts, Cultural, and Entertainment Memorial Walk of Fame" recognizes deceased residents who've made significant contributions to the world of arts.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem has a long and impressive history of being home to people who have made significant contributions to the arts and entertainment industry.

To recognize those artists, the city created the "Arts, Cultural, and Entertainment Memorial Walk of Fame" outside the Benton Convention Center. The city is now accepting nominations to add to its list of honorees.

“Our past inductees have been Dr. Maya Angelou, The “5” Royales, we've had Joe King who made significant contributions to the arts in painting,” Community Engagement Manager Sue Spainhour said. “It's just a beautiful way and unique way to honor our citizens who contributed so much. Not just to us here in our city, but to the world of arts.”

The nominees must be deceased residents of Winston-Salem. Nominations that are accepted as honorees will be memorialized with bronze stars embedded in the sidewalk along Cherry Street.

“There is a committee that will review all the applications and they can accept up to five so it's not a guarantee because you've sent in your information, and you've done your research,” Spainhour said. “It still has to be approved by a committee and once the committee approves it, it has to go to council for final approval."

The application deadline for nominations is February 24. The ceremony to unveil the stars around the Benton Convention Center will take place in August 2024.