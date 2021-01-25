Winston-Salem city officials said the goal of the program is to prevent housing loss due to someone who is unable to pay their rent and utilities.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem announced Monday the city and Forsyth County are accepting proposals for an emergency rental assistance program for those affected financially by COVID-19.

Both the city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are seeking a third-party administrator and accepting proposals through noon next Monday.

Private companies and nonprofits with experience giving benefits are encouraged to apply.