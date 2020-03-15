WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mayor Allen Joines, Mayor Pro Tempore Vivian H. Burke, along with members of the Winston-Salem City Council have approved additional measures to keep the community safe.

Lee Garrity, City Manager, formed a COVID-19 task force to manage the city's response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.

City Services

-Citizens who have to make utilities or other payments should use the city’s online payment system. Payment by check or cash can be made at the city’s drive-through payment windows at the Stuart building or the Black-Philips-Smith Government Office. There is also a night depository at the Stuart Building near the Church Street employee entrance.

-Contractors should apply for permits online or by phone and use the city’s electronic plan review and permitting system to minimize in-person meetings with city staff.

-Residents can call City Link to set up water service.

-City Link will be open to receive citizen requests, process payments and provide information.

-Existing housing rehabilitation projects will continue. However, the Community Development Department will suspend accepting new applications, including emergency repairs.

-The Community Development Department will suspend code enforcement activities except in cases involving life safety concerns.

-The Human Resources Department will be closed to walk-ins for job applications.

Public Safety

-The Police Department will continue to respond to life-saving emergencies, serious crimes in progress, crimes against persons, death investigations and other calls for service. The Police Department will not respond to minor traffic accidents with no injuries. Individuals should exchange insurance and license information and clear the road as quickly as possible.

-The Fire Department has suspended response to medical calls at assisted living facilities. County EMS will provide first response for these calls.

Public Bus Service

-WSTA will continue to provide fixed-route bus service on all routes at current frequencies. Enhanced sanitation routines have been implemented.

