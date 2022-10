Officials said one person was injured and eight people are without a home after an apartment fire in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem fire crews responded to the fire just after 5 a.m.

The fire happened at the 400 block of Magnolia Branch Drive.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

INCIDENT ALERT - Helmet cam video of Apartment fire 400 block of Magnolia Branch Dr. Fire is controlled. 1 person injured. 8 displacements. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/FB3vRTqNMn — City of Winston-Salem, NC (@CityofWS) October 18, 2022