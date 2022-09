Fire crews are actively investigating the cause of the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An apartment complex in Winston-Salem caught fire early Friday morning, according to Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Multiple agencies responded to a fire at Bethabara Gardens Apartments on Hickory Knoll Drive.

Multiple units were impacted by the fire leaving two people dead and four people injured. Other residents have been displaced.

Fire crews are actively investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates on this story.