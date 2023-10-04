Winston-Salem BEAR team assisted first responders with a naked man who climbed a Duke Energy tower

The mental health team was among the first responders when a naked man climbed a transmission tower in Winston-Salem during a mental health crisis.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new mental health team in Winston-Salem was among the first responders during a crisis call Tuesday.

The Winston-Salem bear team joined police and firefighters when a naked man climbed a transmission tower as part of a mental health emergency.

The man is now okay and receiving care.

The bear team plays a big role in that.

It helps with the initial response but then makes follow-up visits to people in need.

The team's director Kristin Ryan said she appreciates the city's support.

“When you work in our field, mental health has always been as important as medical. to see the community supporting that and to make that a priority is heartwarming” Bear Team Director Kristin Ryan shared.

The bear team launched in May. Ryan said it has already responded to 740 calls.

Police Chief William Penn Jr. also responded to Tuesday’s incident.

He said some of the onlookers encouraged the man to harm himself while on the tower.

He called that behavior heart-wrenching and inappropriate.

Chief released a statement that reads, "We must be better than the behavior we saw yesterday. We must support one another and most importantly. We must take care of one another."

