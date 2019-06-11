WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four people in Winston-Salem are without a place to stay after their home caught fire Tuesday night.

Winston-Salem fire crews responded to the fire around midnight on Mt. Zion Place. More than 2 dozen firefighters responded to the call and it took about a half hour to get those flames out.

Battalion Chief Chaz Browning tells us the fire started in a bedroom and was a result of improperly discarded smoking materials.

Everyone inside was able to get out and right now there are no reports of any injuries.

Chief Browning says most of the damage is smoke damage and is contained to the bedroom and basement.

The Red Cross is now helping the four people find somewhere to stay.

Firefighters are still on scene investigating the fire.

We will keep this story updated with any new information we get.