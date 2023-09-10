Commercial building fire in Winston-Salem causes traffic delays

The City of Winston-Salem has asked drivers to avoid the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An overloaded heating device caused a building fire in Winston-Salem around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, according to the City of Winston-Salem

The city said the fire was on the 409 block of Waughtown Street. The fire reportedly caused traffic delays and the city asked drivers to avoid the area.

No one was injured, according to the city.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.