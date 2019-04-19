WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police have released the final autopsy into the death of a woman from November.

Tonya Bess was found in the parking lot of Prime Tyme Soul Cafe on November 16. Bess was the owner of the Prime Tyme Soul Cafe. At the time of her death, police initially thought is was suspicious.

However, police along with the state Medical Examiner'sm Office released her final autopsy report. The final report ruled that Bess died due to hypothermia intoxication and paradoxical undressing, meaning that Bess removed her clothes because she felt as though she was burning, but was actually freezing.

Police have officially closed her case.