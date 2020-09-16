Miss the fair? You can still get a taste of the Carolina Classic Fair with the Drive-Thru

You can still enjoy a pandemic-proof version of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair was canceled due to the pandemic. That doesn't mean you can't get a taste of the fair while helping support the non-profits.

Fair officials are putting on The Carolina Classic Fair Drive-Thru. People can pick up their favorite fair food and play a game all from the comfort of their car. Visitors will also be able to get merchandise, watch fireworks, enjoy a virtual exhibit of agriculture livestock, and more.

The drive-thru will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can enter at Gate 9 on 27th Street. The fairgrounds is suggesting donating five cans of food to benefit the Crisis Control Ministry in place of an admission fee.

A menu of items from the 12 food vendors will be provided. Then visitors will be able to donate their items and then play the "loose change" game. Ordering food is a touch-free process and runners will bring the food to your car.

On Friday and Saturday during the vent, the fairgrounds will also offer four movies. On Oct. 2 "Scooby-Doo Big Top" and "Madagascar" will play at 7:05 p.m. "Disney's Dumbo" and "The Notebook" will play at 9:15 p.m. On Oct. 3, "Charlotte's Web" and "Moana" will play at 7:05 p.m. "AdventureLand" and "Oz the Great and Powerful" will play at 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $10.50 for adults and $8.50 for kids 12 and younger.