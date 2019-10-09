WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are looking for whoever broke into at least 10 cars at Reynolds High School.

It started on September 4th, when three cars were broken into. Then on Monday September 9th, the school resources officer reported 7 more cars broken into.

Officials say some of the cars were unlocked.

The Winston-Salem Police Department encourages all citizens to secure their vehicles and ensure any valuables are not displayed inside the vehicle.

If you have any information, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.