WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A Winston-Salem church on North Laura Wall Boulevard was destroyed Monday morning in a fire that caused the roof to collapse.

That fire happened at the sanctuary of New Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church with the call coming in shortly before 3 a.m. 37 firefighters and 16 units were sent to the scene.

.@cityofwsfire is still working to extinguish the flames at New Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church on Laura Wall Boulevard. The roof and walls of the church collapsed. No injuries. Three people in the house next door are displaced. Red Cross is helping them out.@WFMY pic.twitter.com/JcBlQzDbCX — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) April 30, 2018

Firefighters say the roof and walls of the church collapsed and three people were displaced from a nearby home. No one was inside the church at the time and there were no injuries.

Winston-Salem Police have closed the 200 block of North Laura Wall Blvd., the intersection of East Second Street at North Cleveland Avenue, and 1300 East Third Street.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Roof, Walls Collapse in Winston-Salem Church Fire A Winston-Salem church was destroyed in a fire Monday morning. WFMY News 2 photo. 01 / 05 A Winston-Salem church was destroyed in a fire Monday morning. WFMY News 2 photo. 01 / 05

PHOTOS | Roof, Walls Collapse in Winston-Salem Church Fire

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY